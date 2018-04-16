Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace & More Join Forces at 'The Walking Dead's Survival Sunday Bash!

Jenna Elfman and Maggie Grace strike a pose together while arriving at Fathom Events & AMC’s Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead held at the AMC Century City 15 theater on Sunday (April 15) in Century City, Calif.

The two ladies were joined at the event by their fellow cast mates Tom Payne, Alanna Masterson, Khary Payton, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo and Pollyanna McIntosh.

“A very special #twdfamily elevator selfie! Happy #SurvivalSunday everyone!,” Jenna captioned with her Instagram post. “Great @amcthewalkingdead season 8 finale! And an exciting #twdxfeartwd crossover on Season 4 premiere of @feartwd! Enjoy!”