John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

It was the “worst day ever” for John Cena after announcing his split from fiancee Nikki Bella.

After announcing the surprising news on Sunday night (April 15), the 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram to post a photo of The Simpsons character Comic Book Guy with the message “Worst Day Ever!”

Then, on Monday (April 16), John posted another message to his fans on his Twitter account.

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way,” he posted.