Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Here's How Leonardo DiCaprio Spent His Coachella Weekend!

Here's How Leonardo DiCaprio Spent His Coachella Weekend!

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 8:35 am

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

It was the “worst day ever” for John Cena after announcing his split from fiancee Nikki Bella.

After announcing the surprising news on Sunday night (April 15), the 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram to post a photo of The Simpsons character Comic Book Guy with the message “Worst Day Ever!”

Then, on Monday (April 16), John posted another message to his fans on his Twitter account.

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way,” he posted.

Just Jared on Facebook
john cena message after split 01
john cena message after split 02
john cena message after split 03
john cena message after split 04
john cena message after split 05

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: John Cena, Nikki Bella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr
  • parisjok

    everybody knew they were not going to get married. he is just to ugly for anybody to have babies by him and he never seemed that sincere