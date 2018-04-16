John Stamos & Wife Caitlin McHugh Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are now the proud parents of a baby boy!

The Fuller House star revealed the happy news on his Instagram on Sunday (April 15).

And his name? Billy Stamos!

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed,” John captioned the post.

John and Caitlin tied the knot back in February of this year in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Congratulations to the happy family!