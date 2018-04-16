Mon, 16 April 2018 at 7:50 pm
Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Steven Tyler!
Kate Hudson is putting her growing baby bump on display!
The 38-year-old pregnant actress spent some time with Steven Tyler and his daughter Liv Tyler over the weekend, who both wanted to show Kate some love!
Kate took to her Instagram to share a photo of Steven cradling her bump, taken by Liv!
“Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend 💝,” Kate captioned the sweet pic.
