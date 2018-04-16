Top Stories
Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 7:50 pm

Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Steven Tyler!

Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Steven Tyler!

Kate Hudson is putting her growing baby bump on display!

The 38-year-old pregnant actress spent some time with Steven Tyler and his daughter Liv Tyler over the weekend, who both wanted to show Kate some love!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Kate took to her Instagram to share a photo of Steven cradling her bump, taken by Liv!

“Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend 💝,” Kate captioned the sweet pic.

Check out the photo below…

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Photos: Instagram
