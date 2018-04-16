Mon, 16 April 2018 at 10:45 am
Katie Holmes Rides Roller Coasters at Six Flags!
Katie Holmes spent a day at Six Flags this weekend!
The 39-year-old actress visited Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Saturday (April 14). Katie‘s first ride of the day was a thriller called Batman the Ride, a five-loop, suspended coaster.
Katie is no stranger to the Batman world as she starred in 2005′s Batman Begins in the role of Rachel Dawes.
While enjoying the day at Six Flags, Rachel also rode rides including Nitro and El Toro, among others.
Credit: Six Flags Posted to: Katie Holmes
