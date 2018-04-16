Kendall Jenner & The Weeknd Hug It Out at Coachella 2018

Kendall Jenner and The Weeknd share a hug after running into each other during day three of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

The 22-year-old model and the 28-year-old singer definitely know each other well as he used to date Kendall‘s best friend Bella Hadid.

It seems The Weeknd and Bella may be back together as they were reportedly spotted kissing at the music festival this weekend.

The Weeknd headlined the festival on Friday night and he will be back at the Empire Polo Field this weekend for another set.