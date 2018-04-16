Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 2:53 pm

Kendall Jenner & The Weeknd Hug It Out at Coachella 2018

Kendall Jenner & The Weeknd Hug It Out at Coachella 2018

Kendall Jenner and The Weeknd share a hug after running into each other during day three of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

The 22-year-old model and the 28-year-old singer definitely know each other well as he used to date Kendall‘s best friend Bella Hadid.

It seems The Weeknd and Bella may be back together as they were reportedly spotted kissing at the music festival this weekend.

The Weeknd headlined the festival on Friday night and he will be back at the Empire Polo Field this weekend for another set.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner the weeknd hug coachella 01
kendall jenner the weeknd hug coachella 02
kendall jenner the weeknd hug coachella 03
kendall jenner the weeknd hug coachella 04
kendall jenner the weeknd hug coachella 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Kendall Jenner, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr