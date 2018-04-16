Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 3:20 pm

Kendrick Lamar Makes History with Pulitzer Prize Win!

Kendrick Lamar Makes History with Pulitzer Prize Win!

Kendrick Lamar just made history by winning the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music!

The 30-year-old rapper received the award for his album Damn., which also won the Grammy for Best Rap Album this year. Kendrick swept the rap categories at the Grammys with five wins for the album.

Kendrick has become the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the Pulitzer in this category. You can check out the complete history of the award on Wikipedia.

Congrats to Kendrick on this major accomplishment!
Photos: Getty
