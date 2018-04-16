Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Kris Jenner Gives Insight Into True Thompson's Name & the History Behind It!

By now, you’ve heard that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have named their newborn baby daughter True Thompson.

Many may be wondering where the name came from, and Kris Jenner just gave some insight – it’s a family name!

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family,” Kris posted on her Twitter account.
