Mon, 16 April 2018 at 6:38 pm

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Kanye West posted a heartfelt tweet about Lamar Odom this weekend and now the former basketball player has responded to the sentiment.

The rapper was by Lamar‘s side while he recovered after a near-fatal drug overdose and then the two of them walked side-by-side at Kanye‘s Saint Pablo show at Madison Square Garden two years ago.

“my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together,” Kanye tweeted.

Lamar responded to the tweet and said, “Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 me. It was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Lamar Odom

