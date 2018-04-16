Margot Robbie Teams Up With Nissan For Clean Air Initiatives

Margot Robbie is doing her part as a Nissan sustainability ambassador!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out for the car company’s Formula E launch tour on Monday (April 16) in Culver City, Calif.

During the event, Margot took the stage to speak about the company’s new initiatives.

“I’ve already seen many of Nissan’s initiatives, designed to bring cleaner air to roads and fairer access to power across the globe. And now, we have this – a fantastic new Formula E car,” Margot said.

She added, “I’m excited to see how it will help Nissan develop its EV offering further and bring new and exciting technologies to communities across the world.”