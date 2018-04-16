Millie Bobby Brown Keeps It Chic for Cardi B's Coachella Performance

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her spring festival style during day three of Coachella!

The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress was spotted checking out Cardi B‘s performance on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

Millie was joined by a male friend.

She wore a loose butterfly t-shirt with cut-out sides, a trendy pair of denim pants, and orange circular shades, styling her hair into a braided partial updo.

