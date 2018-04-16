Top Stories
Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 8:29 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Keeps It Chic for Cardi B's Coachella Performance

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her spring festival style during day three of Coachella!

The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress was spotted checking out Cardi B‘s performance on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

Millie was joined by a male friend.

She wore a loose butterfly t-shirt with cut-out sides, a trendy pair of denim pants, and orange circular shades, styling her hair into a braided partial updo.

ICYMI, see photos of Millie and Kim Kardashian hanging out together late last month.
