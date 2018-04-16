Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Looked So Cute at Coachella!

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton share a cute moment while stopping by the Tao x Revolve – Desert Nights after party held on Saturday (April 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The real-life Stranger Things couple stopped by the event after attending the 2018 Coachella Music Festival that night. They were also spotted at the festival on Sunday.

Natalia and Charlie were seen hanging out with Riverdale stars Camila Mendes, Hart Denton, and Vanessa Morgan at the party.

Check out the cute GIF that they took in the photo booth at The Palms Suite below!