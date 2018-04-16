Top Stories
Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 1:20 pm

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Looked So Cute at Coachella!

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Looked So Cute at Coachella!

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton share a cute moment while stopping by the Tao x Revolve – Desert Nights after party held on Saturday (April 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The real-life Stranger Things couple stopped by the event after attending the 2018 Coachella Music Festival that night. They were also spotted at the festival on Sunday.

Natalia and Charlie were seen hanging out with Riverdale stars Camila Mendes, Hart Denton, and Vanessa Morgan at the party.

Check out the cute GIF that they took in the photo booth at The Palms Suite below!

still pulling glitter out of my hair! thanks for having us @taola @palms #PalmsLV

A post shared by natalia dyer (@nattyiceofficial) on

Just Jared on Facebook
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 01
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 02
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 03
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 04
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 05
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 06
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 07
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 08
natalia dyer charlie heaton coachella 09

Photos: Al Powers – Powers Imagery, Backgrid
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Charlie Heaton, Coachella, Natalia Dyer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr