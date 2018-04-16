Top Stories
Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 11:35 am

Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern & Allison Janney Buddy Up at 'InStyle's Badass Women Dinner!

Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern & Allison Janney Buddy Up at 'InStyle's Badass Women Dinner!

Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern happily get together for a photograph while attending InStyle & Brahmin’s Badass Women Dinner Celebration held on Saturday (April 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The three ladies were also joined by Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Madeline Brewer, Jaya Harper, Hari Nef, Odessa Young, and InStyle‘s editor-in-chief Laura Brown at the event gathering 25 women from around the country for the first of what’s to be a series of dinners, honoring Badass Women column.

“What a privilege to be at such a beautiful table with women from multiple industries to celebrate activism and using our voices,” Laura captioned with one of her Instagram posts. “The support we all felt from each other was strong.”


FYI: Madeline is wearing the Brock Collection dress, Ivy NY earrings, La Silla heels and Jimmy Choo clutch. Hari is wearing Stella McCartney.
Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allison Janney, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Hari Nef, Jaya Harper, Laura Brown, Laura Dern, Madeline Brewer, Nicole Kidman, Odessa Young

