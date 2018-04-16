Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 7:29 pm

Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Have Fun in Monterey While Filming 'Big Little Lies'

Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Have Fun in Monterey While Filming 'Big Little Lies'

Nicole Kidman wrapped up some last minute filming before she had to jet to the 2018 ACM Awards this weekend!

The 40-year-old actress was spotted on the set of Big Little Lies on Friday (April 13) in Sausalito, Calif.

She was also joined by her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep.

After filming, Nicole took to her Instagram to share a photo from set.

“Fun in Monterey and thank you to everyone for being so warm and welcoming to us all again (including the gulls) #BLL2,” Nicole captioned the pic.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

Photos: Backgrid
