Mon, 16 April 2018 at 10:34 am
Nikki Bella Called Herself 'Luckiest Girl in the World' Days Before John Cena Split
John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s split shocked many, especially after fans noted her very sweet message to her former fiance a few weeks ago.
“Omg love this! lol I can’t believe this was last year at WrestleMania! What a moment, still get chills and tears every time. Honestly feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Nikki posted about their engagement on April 8 on her Instagram account, along with a reenactment of their engagement.
John and Nikki announced their split on Sunday (April 15).
Photos: Getty, Instagram Posted to: John Cena, Nikki Bella
