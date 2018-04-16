Nikki Bella Called Herself 'Luckiest Girl in the World' Days Before John Cena Split

Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 10:34 am

John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s split shocked many, especially after fans noted her very sweet message to her former fiance a few weeks ago.

“Omg love this! lol I can’t believe this was last year at WrestleMania! What a moment, still get chills and tears every time. Honestly feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Nikki posted about their engagement on April 8 on her Instagram account, along with a reenactment of their engagement.

John and Nikki announced their split on Sunday (April 15).
