Mon, 16 April 2018 at 5:04 pm

Pregnant Eva Longoria Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Pregnant Eva Longoria Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Eva Longoria sits next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (April 16) in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child, was joined at the event by her husband Jose Baston, other family members, and a star-studded group of celeb friends.

“What a dream come true today! Receiving my star on the Walk of Fame is an honor I can’t even believe I’m going to experience! Can’t wait to join all the legends and even more so, can’t wait for all of y’all to go and visit it! ⭐️⭐️⭐️,” Eva wrote on her Twitter account.

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
