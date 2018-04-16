Top Stories
Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 1:02 pm

Prince Harry Is 'Incredibly Grateful' Meghan Markle Is Joining Him in Charity Work

Prince Harry Is 'Incredibly Grateful' Meghan Markle Is Joining Him in Charity Work

Prince Harry is dapper as he hits the podium while attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Youth Forum on Monday (April 16) in London, England.

The 33-year-old royal gave his first speech as the new ambassador for the charity, which aims to give young people a platform to address topics such as education and environmental changes. Monday marked his first engagement.

“In my new role, I will work to support the Queen, my father the Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today,” Harry declared from the podium (via US Weekly).

“I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan [Markle], will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” Harry continued.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 01
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 02
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 03
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 04
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 05
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 06
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 07
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 08
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 09
prince harry is incredibly grateful meghan markle is joining him in charity work 10

Credit: Simon Dawson-WPA Pool; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr