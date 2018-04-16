Prince Harry Is 'Incredibly Grateful' Meghan Markle Is Joining Him in Charity Work

Prince Harry is dapper as he hits the podium while attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Youth Forum on Monday (April 16) in London, England.

The 33-year-old royal gave his first speech as the new ambassador for the charity, which aims to give young people a platform to address topics such as education and environmental changes. Monday marked his first engagement.

“In my new role, I will work to support the Queen, my father the Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today,” Harry declared from the podium (via US Weekly).

“I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan [Markle], will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” Harry continued.