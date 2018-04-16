Rihanna Keeps Her Face Covered in Latest Coachella Look!

It’s Rihanna behind that ski mask!

The 30-year-old entertainer stepped out wearing a Gucci balaclava on her face at Coachella on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

Rihanna also posted a series of photos to her Instagram account showing off her latest chic Coachella look.

Coachella weekend one has officially wrapped up, but weekend two will kick off again this coming weekend, so stay tuned!