Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 2:02 pm

Rihanna Keeps Her Face Covered in Latest Coachella Look!

Rihanna Keeps Her Face Covered in Latest Coachella Look!

It’s Rihanna behind that ski mask!

The 30-year-old entertainer stepped out wearing a Gucci balaclava on her face at Coachella on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

Rihanna also posted a series of photos to her Instagram account showing off her latest chic Coachella look.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Be sure to check out her sheer look here, her first look giving off some 1960s vibes.

Coachella weekend one has officially wrapped up, but weekend two will kick off again this coming weekend, so stay tuned!
Credit: Dennis Leupold; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Coachella, Rihanna

