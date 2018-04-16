Top Stories
Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 12:20 pm

Sienna Miller Joins Royals at Formula E Gala Dinner in Rome!

Sienna Miller Joins Royals at Formula E Gala Dinner in Rome!

Sienna Miller keeps it chic in a colorful gown while attending the 2018 Formula E Cocktail Party in the Italian capital ahead of the first-ever E-Prix in Rome at Casina Valadier on Friday (April 13) in Rome, Italy.

The following day (April 14), the 36-year-old actress went for a more casual look in a jumpsuit at the ABB FIA Formula E CBMM Niobium Rome E-Prix 2018 before going for glam at the FIA Formula E Gala Dinner at Villa Miani.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller

Earlier this month, Sienna joined Jake Gyllenhaal, Freida Pinto and more at the Cartier Celebrates The Launch Of Santos de Cartier Watch in San Fransisco.
Just Jared on Facebook
sienna miller joins royals at formula e gala dinner in rome 01
sienna miller joins royals at formula e gala dinner in rome 02
sienna miller joins royals at formula e gala dinner in rome 03
sienna miller joins royals at formula e gala dinner in rome 04
sienna miller joins royals at formula e gala dinner in rome 05

Credit: Venturelli, David M. Benett; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sienna Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr