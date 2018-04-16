Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Just Got Another Dog!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed a new addition to their family!

The engaged couple just got another dog and he looks nearly identical to their other dog Porky Basquiat Jonas.

Waldo Picasso Jonas just joined the family and he already has his own Instagram account. Sophie wrote on her personal account, “Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫.”

This is now the fourth public Instagram account that Sophie runs as she also has her sausage reviews account.