Tom Holland Shares Photos from His Japan Trip for 'Avengers'

Tom Holland is all smiles while attending a fan event for Avengers: Infinity War on Monday (April 16) at Toho Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo, Japan.

The 21-year-old actor went solo at the event and was joined by people dressed like some of the Avengers superheroes.

Tom took to Instagram the day before to share a photo of him enjoying a cultural experience in Tokyo.

“Enjoying a cup of matcha tea… the proper way. Thank you Kyoto concierge salon for our traditional chado experience. #japan #avengersinfinitywar,” he captioned the pic.