Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About 'Black-ish' Divorce Story Line - Watch Now!

Tracee Ellis Ross is opening up about a dramatic story line on her show.

The 45-year-old Black-ish actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (April 16).

During her appearance, Tracee discussed directing the first installment of a four-episode arc on Black-ish, and revealed that they will explore the idea of her character Bow and Dre (Anthony Anderson‘s character) getting a divorce.

Tracee also humorously opened up about how she got hurt by high fashion twice in one week. Plus, Ellen tested her knowledge with a game of “Tracee Talks.”

Watch below!



