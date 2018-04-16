Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About 'Black-ish' Divorce Story Line - Watch Now!
Tracee Ellis Ross is opening up about a dramatic story line on her show.
The 45-year-old Black-ish actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (April 16).
During her appearance, Tracee discussed directing the first installment of a four-episode arc on Black-ish, and revealed that they will explore the idea of her character Bow and Dre (Anthony Anderson‘s character) getting a divorce.
Tracee also humorously opened up about how she got hurt by high fashion twice in one week. Plus, Ellen tested her knowledge with a game of “Tracee Talks.”
Watch below!
