Troye Sivan Talks Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, & Jacob Bixenman in 'GQ Australia'

Troye Sivan gives the camera a smoldering stare on the cover of GQ Australia‘s May 2018 special collector’s edition, available exclusively online for a limited time only.

Here’s what the 22-year-old “My My My!” singer had to share with the mag:

On writing “My My My!” about his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman: “The song is about lust more than it is about love – it’s about that instant attraction. That is fairly normal subject matter for a pop song, but I guess people feel like it’s something new because it’s a same-sex thing. The thing about being an openly gay artist that I’m finding is that you can sort of do anything, and chances are, it hasn’t been done that many times before.”

On Taylor Swift: “A lot of the bad press doesn’t make sense to me. Taylor Swift has always been really lovely to me – super-kind and generous. We have hung out only a couple of times, but she’s just been so open and forthcoming and answered all my questions, because I’m always really interested in what it’s like to be Taylor Swift.”

On Ariana Grande, who features on his track “Dance to This”: “She’s a really good friend. I wasn’t sure there were going to be any features on the album because it felt so personal. But I had this one song and I thought this song really needs Ariana Grande on it. I hate asking people for things, but I plucked up the courage to ask – and I had it like two days later.”

For more from Troye, visit GQ.com.au.