True Thompson: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter's Name!

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she and Tristan Thompson have named their newborn daughter True Thompson!

The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child on Thursday morning (April 12) with Tristan by her side, despite the cheating allegations he is facing.

Khloe announced the baby name by sharing a photo of a pink-filled room.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!” she captioned the pic.

Khloe also revealed on her website that True weighed in at 6lbs, 13oz. and measured in at 21 inches.

