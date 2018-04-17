Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 6:00 am

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Join Starkey Hearing Foundation For Mission in Lusaka

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Join Starkey Hearing Foundation For Mission in Lusaka

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick traveled to Africa for a good cause!

The couple recently joined the Starkey Hearing Foundation for a mission Lusaka, Zambia.

During the trip, Aaron and Danica helped fit children and adults with hearing aids and in total gave the giving the gift of hearing to over 100 people in need!

“This is a beautiful thing, to be halfway across the world helping these people out. Just the look on their face means everything,” Aaron said of the trip.

Danica added, “What an amazing organization, that has grown so fast! To hear the difference of where they’ve been just three years ago to now and just the hundreds of thousands of people who have been fitted, let alone affected, is such an impressive vision.”

Check out photos from their trip below…
Photos: Starkey Hearing Foundation
Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick

