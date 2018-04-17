Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Life-Saving Emergency Spine Surgery

Abby Lee Miller is recovering from emergency surgery after an infection in her spine was discovered.

The 51-year-old former Dance Moms star went to the doctor complaining of neck pain over the weekend and she was sent to the emergency room.

“She came to me complaining of excruciating neck pain a few days ago,” Dr. Melamed explained in a statement (via Access Hollywood). “I had to send her to the emergency room.”

“Something bad was going to happen if something was not done. We were trying to transfer her, but I knew she may not make it by the time we get to another hospital,” the doctor continued. “She had what appeared to be an infection that went from the bottom of her neck to the 11th vertebrae in the mid-part of the spine. That’s about 13-14 segments. It’s extremely unusual.”

“She was completely, basically paralyzed. If we didn’t do something, she was going to die. Her blood pressure was bottoming out. She was not doing well,” he added.

Miller was rushed into surgery at 1am PT on Tuesday morning (April 17) and she is now recovering after a four-hour procedure.

“We are seeing improvement. We are still not out of the woods yet. We need more imaging to make sure the infection or whatever it was is out. I don’t need to do anymore surgery in the short term, but she’s definitely going to need more surgery — we’ll need to do rods and screws to stabilize her,” the doctor said.