Tue, 17 April 2018 at 1:43 am

Alec Baldwin's Pregnant Wife Hilaria Puts Her Baby Bump on Display at NYU Gala

Alec Baldwin's Pregnant Wife Hilaria Puts Her Baby Bump on Display at NYU Gala

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin coupled up for the New York University Tisch School Of The Arts 2018 Gala!

The 60-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 34-year-old pregnant fitness and wellness expert stepped out for the event held at Capitale on Monday (April 16) in New York City.

Alec suited up in black and blue, and Hilaria sproted a black, white, and red floral gown over her growing baby bump.

They were joined by Billy Crystal, his wife Janice, Martin Scorsese, Chris Columbus, his daughter Eleanor Columbus, Randy Jackson, and Clive Davis.

Alec and Hilaria announced their upcoming fourth child back in November. They already have three children together: Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 19 months.

15+ pictures inside of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and more at the gala…

