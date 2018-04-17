Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 11:27 pm

Amy Schumer Goes Pretty in Pink for 'I Feel Pretty' Premiere

Amy Schumer Goes Pretty in Pink for 'I Feel Pretty' Premiere

Amy Schumer stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie I Feel Pretty on Tuesday night (April 17) at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress looked pretty in a two-toned pink dress as she walked the carpet at her premiere.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer

Amy recently responded to the backlash about the movie perpetuating negative body image stereotypes.

“It’s not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful,” Amy said in an interview. “It’s about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some. Everyone’s got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance. We all struggle with self-esteem.”

I Feel Pretty hits theaters on Friday, April 20.

10+ pictures inside of Amy Schumer at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 01
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 02
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 03
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 04
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 05
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 06
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 07
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 08
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 09
amy schumer goes pretty in pink for i feel pretty premiere 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Schumer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr