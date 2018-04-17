Amy Schumer Goes Pretty in Pink for 'I Feel Pretty' Premiere

Amy Schumer stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie I Feel Pretty on Tuesday night (April 17) at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress looked pretty in a two-toned pink dress as she walked the carpet at her premiere.

Amy recently responded to the backlash about the movie perpetuating negative body image stereotypes.

“It’s not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful,” Amy said in an interview. “It’s about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some. Everyone’s got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance. We all struggle with self-esteem.”

I Feel Pretty hits theaters on Friday, April 20.

