Tue, 17 April 2018 at 2:15 pm

Amy Schumer Responds to 'I Feel Pretty' Backlash

Amy Schumer has received some backlash to her upcoming film I Feel Pretty, which some believe to be perpetuating negative body image stereotypes.

“But, you know, there was a backlash to the trailer, and that was kind of disappointing. Even then, though, I understood it, and knew that the film wasn’t about what they thought it was about. I just wished they could see it,” Amy told Vulture. “There’s been a lot of projection. I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks.; But first off, it’s not about an ugly troll becoming beautiful, it’s about a woman who has low self-esteem finding some. Everyone’s got a right to feel that feeling, regardless of their appearance. We all struggle with self-esteem. I certainly have. Your friends who you think are so beautiful, they could be struggling too. You want them to see themselves the way you see them, but it’s not our place to say who should be allowed to have low self-esteem.”

Amy continued, “But this projection, yeah: I heard the comment, ‘Why does she have to think of herself as skinny?; a lot. But you never see how I see myself! That’s a guess, that Renee thinks of herself as skinny. In the scene after the head injury, the assumption is that the woman I see when I look in the mirror is skinny, but I’m just seeing my same self and perceiving my body as beautiful. She doesn’t say, “I’m so thin!” She just says that she’s amazed by her jawline, and her boobs, and her ass. If anything, that sounds like a more voluptuous woman to me.
