Ariana Grande's Tear Drop Emoji Tweet Has Fans Freaking Out

Ariana Grande is seemingly dropping new music this week and she is driving fans wild with clues posted to her Twitter page.

The 24-year-old singer posted a simple tear drop emoji as a tweet on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) and she also changed her Twitter bio.

Ariana changed the bio from the title of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, to a location pin drop emoji and the title of her 2013 song “Honeymoon Avenue” written upside down.

Ari‘s manager Scooter Braun also wrote a comment on Instagram that said, “Hint….@arianagrande Friday.” He added the tear drop emoji too.

There are rumors that the new single will be called “No Tears Left to Cry.”