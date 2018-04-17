Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 6:25 pm

Ariana Grande's Tear Drop Emoji Tweet Has Fans Freaking Out

Ariana Grande's Tear Drop Emoji Tweet Has Fans Freaking Out

Ariana Grande is seemingly dropping new music this week and she is driving fans wild with clues posted to her Twitter page.

The 24-year-old singer posted a simple tear drop emoji as a tweet on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) and she also changed her Twitter bio.

Ariana changed the bio from the title of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, to a location pin drop emoji and the title of her 2013 song “Honeymoon Avenue” written upside down.

Ari‘s manager Scooter Braun also wrote a comment on Instagram that said, “Hint….@arianagrande Friday.” He added the tear drop emoji too.

There are rumors that the new single will be called “No Tears Left to Cry.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr