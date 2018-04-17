Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 9:24 am

Ariel Winter Has Best Response to Troll Calling Her 'Thirsty'

Ariel Winter Has Best Response to Troll Calling Her 'Thirsty'

Ariel Winter had the best response to a hater who took to Instagram to ask why she “look[s] so thirsty all the time.”

It all started when Sarah Hyland, Ariel‘s co-star, posted a group photo of the Modern Family cast at an event this week.

When the troll asked “Why does Ariel look so thirsty all the time?,” Ariel responded, “I’m SO thirsty!!! Haven’t had water in hours. God I can’t believe you can tell I’m dehydrated from this pic :/ :/”

Ariel‘s comment quickly got thousands of likes and fans defended the star in the comments as well.
