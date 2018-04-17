Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 10:15 pm

Ariel Winter Wears a Cute Mini Dress for an Errands Run

Ariel Winter Wears a Cute Mini Dress for an Errands Run

Ariel Winter types away on her iPhone while running errands around town on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in Studio City, Calif.

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress looked cute in her mini-dress while stepping out solo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

Ariel is making headlines today after she wrote a perfect response to an Instagram troll who criticized her for the outfit she wore to an event for Modern Family on Monday night.

Make sure to see the pics of Ariel at Coachella with her boyfriend.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ariel Winter

