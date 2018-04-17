Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.

The Former First Lady and wife of Former President George H.W. Bush died at her home in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (April 17).

“A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H.W. Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce,” a statement from the Bush family read.

“The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical,” the statement concluded.

It was revealed over the weekend that Barbara was in failing health and that she had discontinued medical treatment with a focus on comfort care.

We send our thoughts and condolences to the Bush family during this difficult time.