BFFs Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps Walk the 'I Feel Pretty' Premiere Carpet Together!

Longtime best friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams hit the red carpet together at the premiere of their new movie I Feel Pretty on Tuesday night (April 17) in Westwood, Calif.

The former Dawson’s Creek co-stars both appear in the film, starring Amy Schumer.

Busy was joined at the event by her husband Marc Silverstein.

Before the premiere, Busy shared a video of her daughter Cricket dancing with some friends and captioned it, “CRICKET IS MY MOOD. The @ifeelpretty PREMIERE IS TONIGHT!!!” Watch the adorable Instagram clip below.

FYI: Michelle is wearing all Louis Vuitton. Busy is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and Norman Silverman earrings.