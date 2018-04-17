Billboard Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are coming up in a few weeks and the full list of nominations was revealed moments ago!

This year, the show will be airing live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (May 20) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

According to Billboard, nominees are chosen “through a number of factors, including key interactions with music fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard and its data partners over a 12-month period.”

*More nominations are being announced soon, so stay tuned for the full list*

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black