Blake Lively Reveals How She Was Bullied as a Child

Blake Lively is set to make her debut on an episode of Sesame Street, and posted a photo to her Instagram of her posing with Big Bird.

In the caption, the 30-year-old actress revealed that in elementary school, students used to call her Big Bird in an attempt to make fun of her.

“Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was ‘too tall’ and had ‘yellow’ hair). Here’s to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you,” she posted. See the photo Blake posted on her Instagram account, and check out the full caption below.