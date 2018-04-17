Celebs & Politicians React to Death of Barbara Bush

Hollywood and Washington DC are coming together to mourn the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

After it was announced that the 92-year-old First Lady had passed away on Tuesday (April 17), celebrities, politicians, and athletes took to Twitter to send their condolences.

President Trump and wife Melania released a joint statement through the White House saying Barbara “will be long remembered for her strong devotion to her country and family, both to which she served unfailingly well.”

Read the President’s full statement below.

. @FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

America lost a great woman, a great mother and a great wife. Barbara Bush’s life has always been a shining example of how a woman can be both loving and tough. I was honored to spend a few moments in her presence. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush served her country with class. She served her family with love and compassion. I’m grateful I knew her. And as an American, I'm grateful for her service. My heart goes out to her husband, children, great-grandchildren and the entire crew. A life beautifully lived. pic.twitter.com/WUuQgo8iBF — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush was an incredible First Lady and an iconic American. She was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. Gabby and I were honored to know her. May she rest in peace. — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) April 18, 2018

Awww Barbara Bush. What a full life….the stories she must have told her grandchildren. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 18, 2018

Anita and I send our love to the entire Bush family tonight. We should all cherish the wisdom we received from First Lady Barbara Bush. Mrs. Bush, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/v4deGF56Sx — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) April 18, 2018

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country. Both the wife and the mother of a U.S. President, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit. — Al Gore (@algore) April 18, 2018

First Lady Barbara Bush will always be remembered for her strength, faith and commitment to her family. May she rest in peace. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a great First Lady, a terrific advocate for literary programs and the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, and a strong woman who loved her family, the State of Maine, and our country. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/v320lXwqUy — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) April 18, 2018

Throughout her life, Barbara Bush showed us all the importance of charity, literacy, and love of country. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family as they mourn her passing. Rest In Peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was an unrelenting force for decency, community, and patriotism. As First Lady and throughout her life she was a champion for many issues, including literacy. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 18, 2018

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a woman of incredible determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values. My deepest condolences to the entire Bush family — especially her devoted husband @GeorgeHWBush. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) April 18, 2018

With compassion and grace, Barbara Bush inspired generations of Americans. My deepest condolences go to President George H.W. Bush and her entire family. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush matriarch of a great, patriotic family, dies at 92. Historical women. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 18, 2018

Susan and I send our condolences to the Bush family. Former First Lady Barbara Bush was an incredible woman who exemplified class and was beloved for her sharp wit, humor and humility. America will greatly miss her. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Barbara Bush. Much love to the whole family. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) April 18, 2018

She was strong, she was tough, and oh, she was passionate, especially about her family…. I admired her so… R.I.P. Barbara Bush..🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) April 18, 2018