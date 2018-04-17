Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 8:33 pm

Celebs & Politicians React to Death of Barbara Bush

Celebs & Politicians React to Death of Barbara Bush

Hollywood and Washington DC are coming together to mourn the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

After it was announced that the 92-year-old First Lady had passed away on Tuesday (April 17), celebrities, politicians, and athletes took to Twitter to send their condolences.

President Trump and wife Melania released a joint statement through the White House saying Barbara “will be long remembered for her strong devotion to her country and family, both to which she served unfailingly well.”

Read the President’s full statement below.

Read more tweets inside…
