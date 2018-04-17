Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 6:07 pm

Charlize Theron Surprises Moms at Screening of Her Movie 'Tully'

Charlize Theron Surprises Moms at Screening of Her Movie 'Tully'

Charlize Theron is hard at work promoting her new movie Tully and she surprised a group of moms at a screening this week!

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by co-stars Ron Livingston and Mackenzie Davis at the Refinery29 Moms’ Night Out event on Monday (April 16) at ArcLight Culver City in Los Angeles.

“Love a good surprise! I know how tough it is for us parents to get a night out at the movies so I appreciate you all coming out to see #Tully!” Charlize wrote on Instagram with the below video clip.

Tully hits theaters on May 4!
Photos: Katie Gibbs
Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston

