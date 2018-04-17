Charlize Theron Surprises Moms at Screening of Her Movie 'Tully'

Charlize Theron is hard at work promoting her new movie Tully and she surprised a group of moms at a screening this week!

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by co-stars Ron Livingston and Mackenzie Davis at the Refinery29 Moms’ Night Out event on Monday (April 16) at ArcLight Culver City in Los Angeles.

“Love a good surprise! I know how tough it is for us parents to get a night out at the movies so I appreciate you all coming out to see #Tully!” Charlize wrote on Instagram with the below video clip.

Tully hits theaters on May 4!