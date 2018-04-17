Top Stories
Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

Tom Holland Says It Was 'Difficult' Working with This 'Avengers' Co-Star...But It's Not What You Think!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Does True Thompson Already Have Her Own Instagram Account!?

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 1:42 pm

Cole Sprouse Posts Picture of Lili Reinhart While on Romantic Mexico Getaway!

Cole Sprouse Posts Picture of Lili Reinhart While on Romantic Mexico Getaway!

It sure seems like things are heating up between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart!

The Riverdale co-stars made a romantic getaway to Cuixmala, Mexico for a vacation together, and the two have been posting about their trip on social media for the past few days.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cole Sprouse

“You’re the 🐠,” Cole captioned a stunning photograph of Lili on his Instagram on Tuesday (April 17).

The two were seen kissing in early April. According to an eyewitness, the two have indulged in “lots of PDA” on their trip E! News reports.

Check out Cole‘s post!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr