Cole Sprouse Posts Picture of Lili Reinhart While on Romantic Mexico Getaway!

It sure seems like things are heating up between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart!

The Riverdale co-stars made a romantic getaway to Cuixmala, Mexico for a vacation together, and the two have been posting about their trip on social media for the past few days.

“You’re the 🐠,” Cole captioned a stunning photograph of Lili on his Instagram on Tuesday (April 17).

The two were seen kissing in early April. According to an eyewitness, the two have indulged in “lots of PDA” on their trip E! News reports.

