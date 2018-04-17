Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 12:25 am

David & Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in New Family Photo!

David & Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in New Family Photo!

Victoria Beckham just shared a super sweet family photo and her kids look so grown up!

The 44-year-old designer took to her Instagram to share a photo alongside Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7.

In the photo, Romeo is the spitting image of his famous dad and is now taller than Victoria and almost as tall as Brooklyn!

“Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses x,” Victoria captioned the pic.

This looks like the best start to a birthday celebration!

Check out the sweet photo below…
Posted to: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Getty
