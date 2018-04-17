Dreamworks Animation Announces Title of 'How to Train Your Dragon' 3!

Top Stories
Tue, 17 April 2018 at 12:07 pm

The next installment of How To Train Your Dragon is coming!

Dreamworks Animation announced the title of the third movie in the franchise on Tuesday (April 17).

And the title is: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World!

The movie, which is a continuation of the adventure of Hiccup and his dragon Toothless, is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2019.

T.J. Miller, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Kristen Wiig and Kit Harington are among the many stars set to voice characters in the movie.

“Discover a new world. 3.1.19,” the company teased.

Check out the announcement post!
