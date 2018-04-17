Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why She's Going to Delete Instagram 'Relatively Soon'

Top Stories
Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about why she’s going to “delete [Instagram] relatively soon.”

“Every day I think I should delete it,” the 29-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “I still don’t know why I’m on it, then I think well ‘I guess I want to promote Avengers’ and then I find myself putting something private up there and I think ‘this is stupid, why did I do that? I should delete it immediately.’”

Elizabeth continued, “I’m trying to treat that aspect of my life as part of the job. There are ways I can benefit by having it, but I will delete it relatively soon because I’ll stop having promotional stuff. It’s a distraction more than anything.”

Last year, Elizabeth admitted that she joined Instagram for the financial opportunities the social media service presented.
