Elizabeth Olsen Saves a Puppy While Filming New TV Series

Elizabeth Olsen cradles a small dog while filming a scene for her upcoming Facebook series Sorry For Your Loss on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress was spotted running in front of cars to save the dog from getting run over while filming the scene.

Lizzie is starring in the 10-episode half-hour dark comedy series for Facebook Watch, a new streaming service. The show “explores the life of young widow Leigh Gibbs (Olsen) as she deals with the grief of losing her husband while reconnecting with relationships of her past,” according to Deadline.

You can next see Elizabeth as Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters next week!