Ellen Pompeo Describes 'Grey's Anatomy' Season Finale in Two Words

The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy is going to be a difficult one for fans of the show to watch and Ellen Pompeo is trying to prepare them for the experience.

A fan tweeted at Ellen and asked her to described the season 14 finale in three words.

She responded, “I can do it in 2… not easy.”

The finale is going to see the departures of longtime cast members Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw. Sarah shared last week that the final episode will be titled “All of Me.”