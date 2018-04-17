Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 11:38 pm

Ellen Pompeo Describes 'Grey's Anatomy' Season Finale in Two Words

The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy is going to be a difficult one for fans of the show to watch and Ellen Pompeo is trying to prepare them for the experience.

A fan tweeted at Ellen and asked her to described the season 14 finale in three words.

She responded, “I can do it in 2… not easy.”

The finale is going to see the departures of longtime cast members Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw. Sarah shared last week that the final episode will be titled “All of Me.”
Photos: ABC/Eric McCandless
