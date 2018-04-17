Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 7:20 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why Chrissy Teigen Was Not Invited to Her Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why Chrissy Teigen Was Not Invited to Her Wedding

When Emily Ratajkowski got married in a surprise wedding earlier this year, fellow model Chrissy Teigen tweeted about being upset that she wasn’t invited!

Now, Emily is responding and explaining why Chrissy didn’t make the guest list.

During an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan, Emily explained that she only had a few close friends at the wedding.

“I got married at City Hall. It was a very special day… You always need one witness and I just couldn’t choose one person so we ended up bringing like four to five friends each, a couple dogs. We were quite a little crew,” Emily said.

On Chrissy not getting an invite, she added, “I actually felt bad! I was like, oh my god, she’s calling me out. But you know, a lot of people weren’t there. I don’t think she would have been the first person in a 10-person wedding that I would have invited… she’s like number 12.”
