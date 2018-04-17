Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton & 'Westworld' Cast Celebrate Season Two!

Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton are celebrating the new season of Westworld!

The co-stars stepped out at the premiere on Monday night (April 16) at The Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.

They were joined by their cast mates Jeffrey Wright, Angela Sarafyan and James Marsden, who was accompanied by girlfriend Edei.

Other attendees included their co-stars Ben Barnes, Ingrid Bolso Berdal, Rodrigo Santoro, Simon Quarterman, Jimmi Simpson, Shannon Woodward, Luke Hemsworth, who was joined by his wife Samantha, and producer J.J. Abrams.

Thomas Middleditch and wife Mollie Gates were also in attendance.

Westworld‘s new season premieres on April 22nd.

FYI: Evan is wearing Altuzarra. Thandie is wearing Osman.

30+ pictures inside from the Westworld premiere…

