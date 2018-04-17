Jaime King to Star in Indie Drama Movie 'Cutman' with Ray Liotta

Jaime King has landed the female lead in the upcoming indie drama Cutman opposite Ray Liotta.

The film will follow “a retired boxer (Liotta) who is dying of cancer and working as an enforcer for low-level mobsters. He is haunted by the death of his ‘cutman’ and just wants to die in peace before he meets a junkie (King) and her daughter as they all search for meaning and revenge.”

Jaime‘s character is “left horrifically traumatized by the abuse she endured as a child” and she “uses her feminine wiles and fierce will to complete a dark mission of revenge and redemption,” according to Deadline.

“I am honored and choosing to highlight and take roles that showcase strong female leads that show women choosing to not live in fear. To explore the complexity of women that have endured sexual and physical child abuse and the aftermath of what happens when they are not heard and isolated by a broken system,” Jaime wrote on Instagram. “A message close to me having endured aspects of this throughout my life and most recently with my own family.”

Jaime is referring to the violent attack against her and her son earlier this month.