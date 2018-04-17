Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Jen Harley Reveal Baby Daughter's Name!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is revealing the name of his new baby girl with girlfriend Jen Harley!

The Jersey Shore star revealed the name on Tuesday (April 17) to Us Weekly.

The couple welcomed their daughter on April 3, and her name is: Ariana Sky!

“When we first started dating in the beginning, we’d joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It’d be crazy and good looking!’ And we’d say ‘What would we name it?’ We joked that we liked Ariana. When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Guess we’re naming the baby Ariana if it’s a girl.’ Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we’re like, ‘Guess so!’” Ronnie said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!