Tue, 17 April 2018 at 9:54 am

Jesse Eisenberg, Danielle Brooks, Chris Rock & More Support Urban Arts Partnership's Benefit Gala 2018!

Jesse Eisenberg, Danielle Brooks, Chris Rock & More Support Urban Arts Partnership's Benefit Gala 2018!

Jesse Eisenberg keeps it cool and casual while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Urban Arts Partnership’s AmplifiED Benefit Gala held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Monday (April 16) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actor was joined at the event by Orange Is The New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, Chris Rock, Carson Kressley, Tracie Thoms, Michael Kenneth Williams, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Alex Newell, Amir Arison and his partner Ornella Suad.

The event was dedicated to raising money to fight injustice in public education. Honorees included Michael, a UAP Artistic Board member, activist, and actor; Marissa Shorenstein, the President of AT&T Northeast Region; and the Off-Broadway producer and UAP Board member, Niclas Nagler.

Credit: Monica Schipper; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Newell, Amir Arison, Carson Kressley, Chris Rock, Danielle Brooks, Jesse Eisenberg, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Ornella Suad, Tracie Thoms

