Kardashian 'Family Feud' Episode Details Revealed By Steve Harvey: 'Kim Didn't Know Nothing'

Steve Harvey is dishing details about the Kardashian Family Feud episode.

“Kanye was the best Celebrity Family Feud panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” Steve told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. “His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working with him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. When I talked to him on the panel, he smiled. Just tune in and you’ll see Kanye smiling. He’s happy!”

“Kim didn’t know nothing. Nothing,” he continued.

“Their family is a little bit different. When you don’t give a good answer, they go, ‘What did you say?’ [I was] going, ‘You’re supposed to go, ‘Good answer,’” he said. “And they fire across at each other. Khloé’s very competitive with Kim and they were on opposite sides. They were very competitive.”

“It’s the best episode. We’re going to get the highest ratings we ever had,” he continued.