Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

2018 Billboard Music Awards Nominations - Full List Released!

Why Did Khloe Kardashian Name Her Daughter True? Kris Jenner Explains!

Why Did Khloe Kardashian Name Her Daughter True? Kris Jenner Explains!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Tue, 17 April 2018 at 9:50 am

Kardashian 'Family Feud' Episode Details Revealed By Steve Harvey: 'Kim Didn't Know Nothing'

Kardashian 'Family Feud' Episode Details Revealed By Steve Harvey: 'Kim Didn't Know Nothing'

Steve Harvey is dishing details about the Kardashian Family Feud episode.

Kanye was the best Celebrity Family Feud panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” Steve told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. “His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working with him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. When I talked to him on the panel, he smiled. Just tune in and you’ll see Kanye smiling. He’s happy!”

Kim didn’t know nothing. Nothing,” he continued.

“Their family is a little bit different. When you don’t give a good answer, they go, ‘What did you say?’ [I was] going, ‘You’re supposed to go, ‘Good answer,’” he said. “And they fire across at each other. Khloé’s very competitive with Kim and they were on opposite sides. They were very competitive.”

“It’s the best episode. We’re going to get the highest ratings we ever had,” he continued.
Just Jared on Facebook
kardashian family feud details 01
kardashian family feud details 02
kardashian family feud details 03
kardashian family feud details 04

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Steve Harvey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't spoken to Tristan Thompson in days - TMZ
  • There was a mini Harry Potter reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • A Destiny's Child member is speaking out after being left out of the reunion - TooFab
  • The Goldbergs is getting a spinoff - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan coupled up at Coachella - Just Jared Jr